Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has called the Türkiye-Iraq-led Development Road Project "one of the most important initiatives in the Middle East,” emphasising its potential to reshape regional connectivity and economic integration.

Speaking at the “FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations” programme in the capital Ankara on Thursday, al Sudani said his government wants Türkiye-Iraq ties to serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation,” he said, highlighting the broader geopolitical significance of cooperation between the two neighbours.

Sudani also criticised Israel's prime minister and warned of rising regional tensions. "The Netanyahu government is trying to drag the region into the flames of war," he said.

During the event, held at Anadolu headquarters, Sudani offered a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, addressing their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

$30B bilateral trade target

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Thursday that Türkiye and Iraq will resolutely continue to take new steps to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, and increase mutual investments.