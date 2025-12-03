Ukraine has said its air defences neutralised 83 of the 111 drones Russia launched across the country since Tuesday evening, while Moscow claimed to have intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions overnight, according to official statements from both sides.

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Wednesday that the attack, which began after 6 pm local time (1600GMT), involved Shahed and Geran-type strike UAVs launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Crimea.

It noted that more than 60 of the drones were Shahed models. “The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups,” the statement said.

By 8 am (0600GMT), Ukrainian defences had downed or suppressed 83 drones across the country’s north, south, and east.

Authorities recorded 27 UAV strikes on 13 locations, as well as debris impacts at another site. Civilian infrastructure and private homes were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions, with casualties reported.

Cross-border drone activity