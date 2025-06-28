Sudan's military has agreed to a proposal from the United Nations for a weeklong ceasefire in El Fasher to facilitate UN aid efforts in the area, the army said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and asked him for a humanitarian truce in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur province, to allow aid delivery.

Burhan agreed to the proposal and stressed the importance of implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but it’s unknown whether the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces would agree and comply with the ceasefire.

“We are making contacts with both sides with that objective, and that was the fundamental reason for that phone contact. We have a dramatic situation in El Fasher,” Guterres told reporters on Friday.

No further details were revealed about the specifics of the ceasefire, including when it could go into effect.

Repeated waves of violence



Sudan plunged into war in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the Sudanese army and the rival RSF escalated into battles in the capital, Khartoum, and spread across the country, killing more than 20,000 people.