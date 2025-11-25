For decades, unconditional support for Israel has been a key aspect of US conservatism, with party elites and media gatekeepers policing the boundaries of acceptable opinion.

Criticising Israel or its influence on US foreign policy was considered off-limits.

The tide has, however, changed dramatically over the past year or so.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the once-solid US consensus in favour of Israel is starting to crack.

Gut-wrenching images of civilian death and devastation on a scale that is unprecedented – and defined as the ‘’first genocide broadcast live’’ – have left the world numb, with growing calls for accountability of Israeli leaders.

What has galvanised public opinion are the Israeli officials’ genocidal rhetoric , subsequently exercised into action and witnessed by millions in real time.

Mirroring the rest of the world , the US public no longer holds the same positive view of Israel.

This is observed even with evangelical Christians, long considered the bastion for American public support for Tel Aviv, as the latest polling data show declining opinion, particularly among its youth.



Recent polling from the University of Maryland reveals a significant generational gap: only 32 percent of evangelicals aged 18–34 sympathise more with Israel than with Palestinians, a decrease of over 30 points compared to older evangelicals.

Motti Inbari, professor of Jewish Studies at the University of North Carolina – who has done extensive research on Christian Zionism – defines this drift as the most visible sign that something is changing among conservatives.

“My studies were among self-identifying Christians, and within this group, the support for Israel is lower than among older ages,’’ Inbari tells TRT World.



“The reasons can vary and relate to social media consumption and overall generational differences between the ages. This age group is the most socially concerned among other ages, and this reflects in stronger support for the Palestinians.’’

Related TRT World - Does Israel have biblical right over Palestine? Christian Zionists claim so

Marginalisation politics



Amid this rising awareness of Palestine and Israel, numerous conservative figures have faced backlash because of their views and even led to fissures within the pro-Israel community.

American commentator Candace Owens was excommunicated from a foundation that once helped her career.

She later parted ways with the right-wing platform Daily Wire, following clashes with Ben Shapiro, a staunch Zionist.

Another popular conservative commentator, Tucker Carlson, lost sponsors after he hosted Christian nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes for an interview .

These developments are in stark contrast to American public opinion, influenced largely by William F. Buckley, the founding editor of National Review.

One of the most important architects of the pro-Israel orthodoxy on the American right, Buckley’s influence on American society was articulated by Daniel G. Hummel, a historian of American evangelicalism and US-Israel relations and director of the Lumen Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“In the 1950s, Buckley saw anti-Semitism as a key problem in conservatism. He worked hard to remove anyone he thought was anti-Semitic from…the conservative movement he was building,’’ Hummel tells TRT World.



Buckley had profound sympathy for Israel. In 1972, he proposed making Israel the 51st US state – noting that it was no more remote from Washington than Anchorage or Honolulu.



“For a long time, from the 1950s to the 2000s, liberal American Jewish organisations or leaders mainly led the pro-Israel lobby,’’ Hummel adds.

Such was the hold of the lobby that even the pro-Israeli George H. W. Bush administration faced criticism for its moderate views on the Zionist state.

“Both Buckley's conservatism and the Israel lobby tried to marginalise views critical of Israel, often labelling them anti-Semitic,” Hummel notes.

In recent times, Motti Inbari says, sustained criticism of Israel from within the Republican Party has only become sustained in the past few months, largely from a specific corner that includes (the likes of) Marjorie Greene and Thomas Massie.

Incidentally, neither Greene nor Massie is backed by AIPAC, one of the most powerful Israeli lobby groups in the US.