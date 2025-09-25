German industrial giant Bosch said on Thursday it would cut 13,000 jobs, mostly in its auto unit, in the latest blow for the country's ailing car sector.

The auto industry in Europe's biggest economy has been hammered by fierce competition in key market China, weak demand and a slower than expected shift to electric vehicles.

The cuts, all of which will take place in Germany, represent about 10 percent of Bosch's total workforce in the country, and three percent of its staff worldwide.

Bosch — the world's biggest auto supplier, making everything from braking and steering systems to sensors — said the layoffs were needed to help make annual savings of 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the group's car unit.

"Demand for our products is shifting significantly to regions outside Europe," said Stefan Grosch, head of industrial relations at Bosch. "We need to orient ourselves to where our markets and customers are."

Workers' representatives vowed to resist the cuts, labelling them "unprecedented".

Slow EV shift

Bosch had already announced 9,000 layoffs since last year and other automotive suppliers, including Schaeffler and Continental, have also laid off thousands.

The top carmakers themselves are facing serious problems, with 10-brand Volkswagen — Europe's top automaker — planning to cut thousands of jobs in Germany as sales and profits slide.

Sports car maker Porsche, a VW subsidiary, last week hit the brakes on its EV rollout due to weak demand.

The shift to EVs has been a key challenge, with many groups having invested heavily in the transition but electric cars failing to take off in a major way in Europe.

"Electromobility has not taken off as quickly as forecast," said Marco Zehe, head of electrified motion at Bosch."That means we have lots of overcapacity, particularly in Europe and particularly in Germany."