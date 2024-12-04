The rapidly evolving dynamics of global trade are profoundly affecting export-driven economies like Germany.

With Donald Trump's re-election as US president, the prospect of higher tariffs looms large, posing a substantial threat to Germany’s economic stability.

For decades, Germany has been heavily reliant on the US as a major trading partner, but this dependence is increasingly exposing vulnerabilities in Europe’s biggest economy.

The US remains the largest importer of German goods. In 2023,Germany exported goods worth €157.9 billion to the US, representing nearly ten percent of its total exports. This makes the US an indispensable market, particularly for Germany’s automotive and industrial sectors.

However, Trump’s proposed tariffs—25 percent on imports from Canada and Mexico, 10 percent on European products, and up to 60 percent on Chinese goods—could seriously undermine Germany’s position in this critical market.

If Trump goes ahead with his threats, German exports to the US could drop by as much as 15 percent.

The automotive and industrial sectors, which form the backbone of the German economy, would be the hardest hit. Germany’s automotive industry, a key pillar of its economic success, might struggle to regain its market share in the US.

Economists caution that these protectionist measures could push not just Germany but Europe as a whole toward economic stagnation.

Moritz Schularick, President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), has highlighted the potentially devastating effects of such tariffs on Germany’s economy.

Meanwhile, the federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck, has called for a dialogue, urging the European Union to respond in a unified manner.

The biggest fears stems from Trump’s threat to impose tariffs of up to 60 percent on Chinese goods, which would not only impact China but also disrupt global supply chains, affecting Europe and Germany. These restrictions could raise production costs and weaken Germany’s standing in international trade.

Should Trump’s protectionist policies materialise, they could significantly damage Germany’s relationship with its most important trading partner and plunge the country into a recession.

Growing economic strains

Internally, Germany faces additional economic challenges. Inflation continues to rise, and mass layoffs by major corporations are further destabilising the economy.

By November 2024, prices for goods and services had increased by more than two percent compared to the previous year, eroding consumer purchasing power and slowing economic growth.

Meanwhile, leading German companies are announcing drastic workforce reductions.

Volkswagen plans to close three factories and lay off thousands of employees. Thyssenkrupp, a steel industry giant, aims to cut around 11,000 jobs by 2030. Deutsche Bahn reported a €1.2 billion loss in the first half of 2024 and plans to lay off approximately 30,000 workers by 2029.

Bosch has announced an additional 5,500 job cuts. In total, these layoffs exceed 120,000 positions, further weakening Germany’s economic competitiveness and increasing uncertainty.

Germany also faces a demographic challenge: an ageing population that is leading to a severe shortage of skilled labour. To sustain economic growth and stabilise its social security systems, Germany is increasingly dependent on foreign workers.

However, attracting and retaining international talent requires addressing structural barriers to ensure Germany remains competitive as a global destination for skilled professionals.

To achieve this, Germany must adopt inclusive policies that attract and integrate foreign workers.

Racism and xenophobia tarnish the country’s international image and hinder the successful integration of foreign talent.

Combatting discrimination and fostering social cohesion are essential for Germany’s economic and social stability.