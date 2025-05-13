Following a visit by Defence Minister Yisrael Katz to the Jordan Valley in early March, Israel announced its renewed intention to construct a wall stretching 425 kilometres with Jordan.

Israel claims that the barrier, estimated to cost $1.5 billion, will prevent smuggling, infiltration, and Iranian “intervention” and “terrorism.”

To consolidate control over the area, Katz stated that Israel would also build settlements along the wall. The move has provoked angry responses from Jordanian officials, who see it as an assault on their country’s sovereignty.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, described the Israeli claims of terrorism and infiltration as “fabricated lies” to cover up Israel's aggression on Gaza and violation of international law.

Analysts see a deliberate Israeli ploy to portray Jordan as the villain.

“Israel deliberately portrays the border with Jordan as a permanent security threat,” Areej Jaber, Palestinian affairs specialist, tells TRT World.

Accusations of weapons smuggling and alleged Iranian infiltration, she says, are pretexts for an organised campaign to depict Jordan as unstable and “compromised.”

According to Jaber, this narrative allows Tel Aviv to marginalise Jordan’s role in Jerusalem and politically encircle it, preventing any meaningful involvement in the Palestinian issue.

The idea of building a barrier along the Jordanian border dates back more than two decades, but it lay dormant until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived it in 2018, claiming the wall would prevent “infiltration of refugees from Africa” and stressing that sealing the eastern frontier was necessary “to preserve the Jewish character of the state.”

In November 2024, the Israeli government announced the start of preliminary work, including environmental surveys and the installation of surveillance systems along the border.

Renewed aggression for total control?

The recent announcement comes amid an intensifying crackdown across the occupied West Bank.

Launched in January, Israel’s Operation Iron Wall has targeted Palestinian communities throughout the territories, devastating refugee camps in the north of the West Bank.

Last September, a gunman from Jordan killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Bridge—also known as the King Hussein Bridge—on the border crossing in the occupied West Bank.

The attack reignited calls for a “security fence” as part of a broader plan to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, transforming what many consider a temporary occupation into a permanent reality, according to a report by the Vision Center for Political Development.

Geopolitical analysts argue that the project seeks to undermine the two-state solution, and redraw the region’s political geography by isolating the occupied West Bank. They say it imposes irreversible facts on the ground, even threatening the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace agreement.

“The Israeli occupation describes the border fence with Jordan as ‘fragile’ in order to replace it with a concrete wall like the one along its border with Egypt,” says Jaber. This doctrine, she explains, stems from a Zionist ideology of absolute fortification, which is intended to shield the occupying power from the “cold peace” with Jordan. The approach, she states, contrasts with its warmer ties to the Gulf states.

“It’s an attempt to redraw political borders, transforming them from

‘Jordanian-Palestinian’ to ‘Israeli-Jordanian,’ to undermine any vision for a Palestinian state,” Jaber adds.

With global attention focused on Gaza, Israel is imposing a fait accompli, she says, warning that 2025 could be the year Tel Aviv formally annexes the Jordan Valley and asserts total control over the occupied West Bank, entrenching a long-term colonial reality.

However, political analyst Amer Al-Sabayleh offers a different perspective. He does not necessarily interpret the wall as “an escalation” with Jordan, noting that the stated motivations are not overtly hostile. “Israel says this is a security measure,” he tells TRT World.