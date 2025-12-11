POLITICS
Trump threatens Colombia's Petro as US escalates campaign against Maduro
US president intensifies regional pressure, accusing Colombia of fuelling drug trade and warning Petro of consequences.
Warning comes as Washington expands military operations and escalates actions linked to its campaign against Venezuela’s Maduro / AP
December 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, saying the leader "will be next" as Washington intensifies pressure across Latin America while seeking the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"He’s been fairly hostile to the United States. I haven’t given a lot of thought. He’s gonna have himself some big problems if he doesn’t wise up. Colombia is producing a lot of drugs," Trump said when asked whether he planned to speak with Petro.

"They have cocaine factories that they make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up, or he’ll be next. He’ll be next soon. I hope he’s listening. He’s going to be next," he added.

Trump has for months pushed for Maduro’s removal and repeatedly attacked Petro, whom he has labelled an "illegal drug dealer."

Wednesday’s remarks were his most explicit threat yet that Petro could face US action unless he addresses Trump’s allegations.

Oil is at the heart of the matter

Petro has rejected claims of drug trafficking, saying his country is being threatened despite bearing "the losses Colombians have suffered for years in the drug war."

He has argued that Trump’s regional actions are motivated by a desire to control oil, rather than to fight illicit drugs.

"(Oil) is at the heart of the matter," he said last Tuesday, adding that Trump is "not thinking about the democratisation of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking."

Trump also confirmed that his administration seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, a move expected to deepen already severe tensions with Caracas.

The US has significantly expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines and drones while saying its aim is to combat drug trafficking and target "narco-terrorist" vessels.

Washington has carried out 22 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" boats since early September, killing 87 people in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific.

Petro has condemned the operations, while US lawmakers from both parties have raised legal concerns.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
