US President Donald Trump has threatened his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, saying the leader "will be next" as Washington intensifies pressure across Latin America while seeking the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"He’s been fairly hostile to the United States. I haven’t given a lot of thought. He’s gonna have himself some big problems if he doesn’t wise up. Colombia is producing a lot of drugs," Trump said when asked whether he planned to speak with Petro.

"They have cocaine factories that they make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up, or he’ll be next. He’ll be next soon. I hope he’s listening. He’s going to be next," he added.

Trump has for months pushed for Maduro’s removal and repeatedly attacked Petro, whom he has labelled an "illegal drug dealer."

Wednesday’s remarks were his most explicit threat yet that Petro could face US action unless he addresses Trump’s allegations.

Oil is at the heart of the matter

Petro has rejected claims of drug trafficking, saying his country is being threatened despite bearing "the losses Colombians have suffered for years in the drug war."