EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that the United States was still Europe's main ally as she sought to downplay a new US National Security Strategy critical of European institutions.

"Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true," Kallas told the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference in Qatar's capital, in response to a question about the US strategy.

The "US is still our biggest ally... I think we haven't always seen eye to eye on different topics, but I think the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together."

Washington's new National Security Strategy, published early on Friday, took aim at Europe, calling it over-regulated, lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilisational erasure" due to immigration.

The document puts into writing the offensive launched months ago by US President Donald Trump's administration against Europe, which the US has accused of taking advantage of American generosity, a radical departure from previous US policy.