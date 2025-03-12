The launch of the NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 mission, meant to pave the way for the return of a pair of astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, has been postponed, the US space agency said.

"There was an issue with the hydraulic system on the ground side," NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail reported on Wednesday, adding that "everything was fine with the rocket and the spacecraft itself."

The new crew needs to get to the International Space Station before Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams can head home after nine months in orbit.

Concerns over a critical hydraulic system arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket's planned evening liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. As the countdown clocks ticked down, engineers evaluated the hydraulics used to release one of the two arms clamping the rocket to its support structure.

This structure needs to tilt back right before liftoff.