WORLD
2 min read
Trump says US-Iran nuclear talks see 'serious progress', seeks Gaza de-escalation
Trump says there will be another round of nuclear talks with Iran "very soon."
Trump says US-Iran nuclear talks see 'serious progress', seeks Gaza de-escalation
The talks came ahead of a June meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which Iran's nuclear activities will be reviewed. / Reuters
May 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has made "serious progress" in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme and hinted at possible de-escalation efforts in Gaza following communications with Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, before returning to Washington, DC, Trump described recent discussions with Iranian officials as "very good," raising the possibility of positive developments soon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he said. "We've had some real progress, serious progress."

A reporter then asked him whether there would be another round of talks with Iran soon.

"Very soon. I can't tell you what's going to happen tomorrow. I can tell you the Iran talks have been going very well. I'd love that to happen. Because I'd love to see no bombs dropped and a lot of people dead. I really would like to see that happen."

On the situation in Gaza, Trump said the US is also engaged in dialogue with both Hamas and Israeli officials.

"We want to see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible," he added.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Trump says talks with Iran 'going OK'

Complex talks

Following the latest round, Iranian Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi downplayed the progress, stressing that "the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X that the fifth round concluded "with some but not conclusive progress," adding that he hoped "the remaining issues" would be clarified in the coming days.

The talks came ahead of a June meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which Iran's nuclear activities will be reviewed.

They also come before the October expiry of the 2015 accord, which aimed to allay US and European Union suspicions that Iran was seeking nuclear weapons capability, an ambition that Tehran has consistently denied.

In return for curbs on its nuclear programme, Iran had received relief from international sanctions. But the accord was torpedoed in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States and reimposed sanctions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee