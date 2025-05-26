US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has made "serious progress" in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme and hinted at possible de-escalation efforts in Gaza following communications with Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, before returning to Washington, DC, Trump described recent discussions with Iranian officials as "very good," raising the possibility of positive developments soon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he said. "We've had some real progress, serious progress."

A reporter then asked him whether there would be another round of talks with Iran soon.

"Very soon. I can't tell you what's going to happen tomorrow. I can tell you the Iran talks have been going very well. I'd love that to happen. Because I'd love to see no bombs dropped and a lot of people dead. I really would like to see that happen."

On the situation in Gaza, Trump said the US is also engaged in dialogue with both Hamas and Israeli officials.

"We want to see if we can stop that whole situation as quickly as possible," he added.