Top US and Pakistani diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, a day after Islamabad hosted the Iranian president.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, according to a statement from the ministry in Islamabad.
"The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on current regional and international issues," the statement said.
Both sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation on areas of mutual interest.
Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian concluded his two-day visit to Islamabad on Sunday. During the crucial visit following a 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June over the Iranian nuclear programme, Pakistan declared its support to Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capability for "peaceful objectives and in accordance with the UN charter."
Islamabad also supported Tehran's right to defend against Israeli aggression.
Mediating conversations
This is the second contact between the two top diplomats in less than two weeks.
Dar and Rubio met late last month in Washington, where the US secretary of state expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability.
Ties between Islamabad and Washington have improved in recent months, with the two sides last week sealing a trade deal and devising plans to jointly explore oil reserves in the South Asian country.
Earlier, at the height of hostilities between Pakistan and India, President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire following a four-day armed conflict in May. India, however, says there was no US mediation.
Trump also hosted Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir at the White House for lunch in June in a rare diplomatic development.