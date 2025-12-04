The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that broader use of new malaria tools, from dual-ingredient mosquito nets to WHO-recommended vaccines, helped avert an estimated 170 million cases and 1 million deaths in 2024.

According to the agency’s annual World Malaria Report, new innovations are increasingly being built into national health systems.

Since malaria vaccines were first approved in 2021, 24 countries have added them to routine immunisation programmes.

Seasonal malaria chemoprevention has also expanded sharply, reaching 54 million children in 2024 compared with just 200,000 in 2012.

Efforts to eliminate the disease are continuing, the report said.

Forty-seven countries and one territory have now been certified malaria-free. Cabo Verde and Egypt achieved that status in 2024, followed by Georgia, Suriname and Timor-Leste in 2025.

But despite the progress, malaria infections and deaths remain stubbornly high.

‘New tools, new hope’