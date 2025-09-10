Malaria deaths are likely to rise this year due to sweeping foreign aid cuts, the head of the Global Fund, a Geneva-based NGO locked in the fight against major infectious diseases, warned on Wednesday.

Chaos has gripped the global aid sector since Donald Trump's abrupt decision to slash funds when he returned as US president in January.

While several other countries have also since scaled back their development assistance budgets, the sector has been hit hard by cuts in the United States, traditionally the world’s biggest aid donor.

"On malaria, there has been a significant impact" on the funding of all "key tools" in the fight against transmission, Peter Sands, director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, told reporters.

"There were funding gaps across all these things before. Those funding gaps have become more acute," he added.

Child deaths on the rise