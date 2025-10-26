US President Donald Trump urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the 2020 presidential election, claiming it was “rigged and stolen”.

“What’s worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections? The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL,” he said Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our ‘President!’ We now know everything,” he added.

He urged the DOJ to investigate the 2020 election “with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history”.