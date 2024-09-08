WORLD
Trump threatens to 'prosecute' those who 'cheated' in 2020 election
Those involved in 'unscrupulous behavior' will be 'sought out, caught, and prosecuted', according to former president.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, August 17, 2024, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. / Photo: AP Archive
September 8, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump threatened to target those who "cheated" in the 2020 presidential election if he wins the race to the White House in November.

Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, claims the vote was fraudulent and rigged against him.

“The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

'Unscrupulous behaviour'

“Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behaviour will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our country.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump will take the stage next week in the only planned debate between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.

Both are locked in a tight race, especially in the crucial swing states needed to win the election.

