Army colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar's president, just days after a military power grab that sent ex-president Andry Rajoelina fleeing.

Randrianirina, who led the CAPSAT army unit that mutinied and joined anti-government protesters at the weekend, read out the presidential oath at a ceremony at the country's top court in the capital Antananarivo on Friday.

"Today marks a historic turning point for our country. With people in full fervour, driven by the desire for change and a deep love for their homeland, we joyfully open a new chapter in the life of our nation," Randrianirina said.

The ceremony, presided over by the head of the constitutional court, was attended by military officers, politicians, representatives of the Gen Z youth-led protest movement and several foreign delegations, including from the United States, the European Union, Russia and France.