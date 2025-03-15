Syria’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced that Aleppo International Airport will reopen to air traffic on March 18, nearly three months after being shut down.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, the aviation authority confirmed on Saturday that all technical and administrative preparations have been completed, and the airport is ready to receive flights.

The authority invited airlines to resume operations at the airport starting Tuesday, with both domestic and international flights expected to return.

Aleppo International Airport was shut down in late November 2024 after opposition forces gained control of the airport, leading to the Assad regime’s decision to halt all flights amid escalating conflict.