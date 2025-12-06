WORLD
Israeli drone strike kills two in northern Gaza despite ceasefire
Medical sources say quadcopter targeted Beit Lahiya as Israeli forces carried out overnight air strikes and demolitions across the enclave.
Israel continues to violate the ceasefire across Gaza. / Anadolu Agency
December 6, 2025

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians and wounded two others on Saturday morning in the Al Atatra area of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, despite a ceasefire reached nearly two months ago, medical sources told Anadolu.

Staff at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City received the bodies of the two men and two wounded Palestinians after the strike, which medical sources said was carried out by an Israeli quadcopter drone.

In a separate incident, Gaza’s Civil Defence Directorate said an Israeli strike killed on Friday evening one of its members, Suhail Abdullah Dahman, and critically wounded his son as they were heading to inspect their home in the Beit Lahiya housing project, an area outside Israeli military control.

The directorate said Dahman’s death raised the number of Civil Defence personnel killed since October 2023 to 142.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military launched a series of heavy air strikes and conducted demolitions in several areas under its control across Gaza, marking new violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered its first phase on October 10.

The Israeli army continues to hold control of the southern and eastern corridors of Gaza, along with large parts of the north, covering more than 50 percent of the enclave.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire it signed with Hamas, having committed hundreds of violations and killed 366 Palestinians as of Thursday, according to official Gaza sources.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

