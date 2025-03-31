The Trump administration deported more alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members to El Salvador over the weekend, sending 17 more people it says were foreign criminals, the US State Department said on Monday.

The group of alleged violent criminals tied to Tren de Aragua and MS-13 was transported by the US military on Sunday night, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, adding that the deportees included murderers and rapists.

Trump, a Republican, took office in January vowing to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally as part of a wide-ranging immigration crackdown.

Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th-century law that historically has been used only in wartime, to target alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged Trump's use of the law, saying it denies the migrants the due process promised by the US Constitution to contest the basis for their removal. Family members of some of those deported have denied that they have gang ties.