WORLD
1 min read
Venezuela slams Trump’s 'colonialist' airspace closure threat
Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country and represents a new phase of toppling the government in Caracas.
Venezuela slams Trump’s 'colonialist' airspace closure threat
Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

Venezuela has condemned US President Donald Trump’s warning that all airspace over and around the country should be considered “closed,” calling the statement a “colonialist threat” and a blatant assault on national sovereignty.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said Caracas “denounces and condemns the colonialist threat that seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace,” describing the warning as “yet another extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people.”

Trump issued the message earlier on his Truth Social platform, telling “airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers” to treat Venezuelan airspace as entirely closed.

He did not elaborate on what the directive means or how it would be enforced.

RECOMMENDED

The warning came amid a major US escalation in the Caribbean.

Washington has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier and several accompanying warships to the Caribbean as part of what it says is an expanded anti-drug trafficking operation, fuelling speculation that the US is preparing for confrontation with Caracas.

Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country and represents a new phase of toppling the government in Caracas.

RelatedTRT World - Trump declares 'closure' of Venezuelan airspace 'in its entirety'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance