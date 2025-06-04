Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the West was involved, both directly and indirectly, in Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” against civilian targets in Russia.

Asked if Russia thought the West was involved in the attacks over recent days, Zakharova said on Wednesday the West supplied weapons, gave target coordinates, refused to condemn such attacks and actively incited such attacks.

Russia’s State Investigative Committee on Tuesday accused Ukraine of carrying out “acts of terrorism” by blowing up two railway bridges in Russia over the weekend. The blowing up of a highway bridge over a passenger train in Bryansk left at least seven people dead and dozens injured, including two children.

“These are several areas that prove the fact of the involvement, both direct and indirect, and the guilt of the West for the terrorist attacks that are taking place against civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities by the Kiev regime,” Zakharova said.

Ukraine has not commented on the weekend bridge attacks.

Trump was not informed in advance of Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Risk of escalation

US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy said the risk of escalation from the war in Ukraine was “going way up” after Ukrainian forces used drones to strike nuclear-capable bombers at several airbases deep inside Russia.