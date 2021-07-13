Fast News

At least four people have been killed and five others wounded in Afghanistan in an explosion that occurred “in the centre of Kabul”.

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on July 13, 2021. (Reuters)

The rush hour blast occurred "in the centre of Kabul", police spokesman Ferdaws Faramurz told reporters.

More Afghans are likely to flee their homes due to escalating violence, the UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday, as the Taliban take control of more territory in response to the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces.

"Afghanistan is on the brink of another humanitarian crisis. This can be avoided. This should be avoided," Babar Baloch, spokesman of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies