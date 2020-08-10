Fast News

No one claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out with an explosives-laden motorcycle, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

Police corned off the area of the blast in the border town of Chaman, in Pakistan August 10, 2020. (Twitter/@KhurramDehwar)

A bomb targeting an anti-drug force has torn through a busy market in southwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Monday's explosion in the border town of Chaman, which was caused by a bomb attached to a motorcycle.

The bombing targeted a unit tasked with combating narcotics smuggling.

Mohammad Ali, a local police official, said some of the wounded were in critical condition.

Security forces and police cordoned off the area of the blast, where residents said several shops and vehicles were damaged.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing and said he was praying for the recovery of those wounded.

Interior minister Ejaz Shah said in a statement that "such attacks are aimed at spreading fear among the people".

Restive border region

The attack came more than a week after Pakistani troops opened fire at a rally in the town organised by minority Pashtun labourers to demand the reopening of the border crossing. The security forces killed at least three people and wounded 13.

The crossing has been closed since March because of coronavirus restrictions, preventing Pashtun residents from crossing into Afghanistan to work as day labourers.

Shortly after security forces fired on the rally, Pakistani and Afghan troops in the area exchanged fire. Both sides accused the other of firing first, and Afghan officials said nine people were killed.

It was not immediately known who was behind the bombing or whether it was related to the recent tensions.

Southwestern Pakistan is home to ethnic Balochi separatist groups as well as militants, both of whom have been blamed for past attacks.

The Anti-Narcotics Force, commonly known as ANF, is the principal agency for combating narcotics smuggling. Its officers are stationed in Pakistan's remote border regions with Afghanistan and Iran.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies