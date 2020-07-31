Fast News

The delay marks a setback for the anti-China camp, which had aimed to win a majority of seats in the legislature. Joshua Wong, one of the disqualified candidates, said their resistance will continue despite crackdowns under the new security law.

In this file photo, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing after local elections in Hong Kong, China, November 26, 2019. (Marko Djurica / Reuters)

Hong Kong has postponed the city's key legislative election, dealing a blow to the hopes of the ant-Beijing opposition in the China-run city.

Leader Carrie Lam announced on Friday the delay of the September election due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, calling it the hardest decision she has made in the last seven months, even as the opposition cried foul.

The city was set to vote on September 6, its first under a new security law.

The opposition had hoped to ride a wave of resentment against Beijing imposing the harsh law to election victory despite the disqualification by authorities of 12 its candidates.

Prominent dissident Joshua Wong said earlier on Friday that Hong Kong's beleaguered anti-Beijing camp will continue to fight Beijing's crackdown on the city's political freedoms. Wong is one of the 12 activists were barred from standing for election.

"Our resistance will continue on and we hope the world can stand with us in the upcoming uphill battle," he told reporters.

Life under China's security law

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, also on Friday, that Hong Kong's Covid-19 outbreak was a factor in the city's election, which was a domestic issue.

Since the imposition of the law on June 30 to punish what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, the crackdown on opposition forces has intensified.

More candidates are expected to be barred in coming days.

The reasons cited by the pro-Beijing city government for the disqualification of opposition candidates included what authorities perceive as subversive intentions, opposition to the new national security law, and a campaign to obtain a majority that can block legislation.

In the press conference, Wong said the reasons for disqualifying him from the election are "invalid and ridiculous".

Where does the government stand?

The Lam government denies political censorship or suppression of the right to run for the legislature, where only half of the seats are directly elected, while the other half is stacked with pro-Beijing figures. Critics called the move a political purge.

Hong Kong police also arrested four students aged 16-21 on suspicion they threatened the world superpower's national security by allegedly being involved in an online group that pledged to use every means to fight for Hong Kong independence.

Critics say the new law crushes rights and freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while supporters say it will restore stability after a year of often-violent anti-establishment protests.

Coronavirus concerns

Hong Kong has reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases since January, far lower than in other major cities around the world. The government has restricted group gatherings to two people to fight the spread.

Rival finance hub Singapore, which has had a larger coronavirus outbreak, held a general election this month.

At least 68 countries and territories have delayed national or regional elections due to the coronavirus since February, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said.

At least 49 countries and territories have decided to hold national or subnational elections, it said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies