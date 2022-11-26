Fast News

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announces his party is resigning from all assemblies and calls off the protest march to Islamabad because he fears it will cause "havoc" in the country.

Khan arrived on stage using a walking frame and addressed the crowd from behind bulletproof glass. (AFP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his party will quit the current political system.

Khan, in his first public appearance since being wounded in a gun attack earlier this month, also said on Saturday that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will quit provincial assemblies.

PTI had already resigned from the federal parliament, but remained in power in two provinces and two administrative units.

Khan has been holding country-wide protests to push the government for early elections since being ousted from power in April.

The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad on Saturday, however, Khan said he was calling it off because he feared it would cause havoc in the country.

"I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc and the loss will be to the country," Khan said.

Tight security in place

Tight security was in place for Khan's appearance.

A police official told local television channel Geo TV that a total of 10,000 personnel had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various points for his security.

Khan was earlier this month shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy bound for Islamabad came under attack in the east of the country, in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt by his rivals.

Source: Reuters