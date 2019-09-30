Insight

China is getting ready to mark the 70th anniversary of its foundation with one of the largest military parades in its history.

October 1 will mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s foundation after Mao Zedong’s Communist Party defeated the Nationalist Party in a civil war.

In 1958, Mao imposed his project Great Leap Forward in an attempt to transform society through industrialisation, but failed. Then Mao launched a decade-long movement, the Cultural Revolution, in 1966, to reassert his control over the Communist Party. In an attempt to renew the communist revolution’s spirit he mobilised the Red Guards, the country’s urban youth to root out the “bourgeois.”

This year the Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping's leadership will organise one of the largest national day parades in its history.

Carrying on with tradition, the president’s speech will follow a military parade by the People’s Liberation Army in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square - which is famous for being the site of the foundation of the Republic and globally for being the scene of a violent crackdown on protesters in 1989.

This is China from its foundation in 1949 to today.

Crowds holding posters of Mao Zedong fill the street of a city in China, celebrating the triumph of the Communist revolution. (AP)

Mao Tse-Tung stands in Tiananmen Square on Oct 01, 1949, declaring a New China. China has much to celebrate on its 40th National Day. Emerging from a long past of foreign domination and internal decay, it is a strong and independent nation, a world leader. (AP)

Balancing bundles and straw bags on poles, women come into Shanghai from towns and villages on the outskirts to do their shopping, June 14, 1961. Workers' average yearly income on a farming commune in Hangchow is the equivalent of $250, some of which is paid in food, but people are able to withstand the hardships, convinced of a brighter future. (AP)

In this file photo taken Nov. 1, 1967, Chinese citizens view writings and slogans emblazoned on a wall at the height of the decade-long Cultural Revolution initiated a year earlier by Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong in Beijing. On May 16, 1966, the Communist Party's Politburo produced a document announcing the start of what was formally known as the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution to pursue class warfare and enlist the population in mass political movements. Launched by leader Mao Zedong, it set off a decade of tumult to revive communist goals and enforce a radical egalitarianism. (AP)

Miss Cho, a 15 year old high school student and Red Guard leader, exhorts her fellow students during a rally held in Peking’s Tiananmen Square August 10, 1966. Despite previous impressions that the Red Guards are composed mostly of students, the movement is also widespread among factory workers as well as shop employees. The Red Guards were formed so they would lead Mao’s Cultural Revolution at the mass level. (AP)

In this May 17, 1989, file photo, Tiananmen Square is filled with thousands during a pro-democracy rally, in Beijing, China. Over seven weeks in 1989, student-led pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square became China’s greatest political upheaval since the end of the Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier. (AP)

A Beijing University student leader argues with a policeman about the students' right to march as they are told not to march when emerging from their campus in Beijing, China, on April 27, 1989. Students from more than forty universities march to Tiananmen Square in protest of the April 26 editorial in the Communist Party newspaper despite warnings of violent suppression. (AP)

National Day Parade in Beijing, China, October 1, 1984. (AP)

Performers from a drum dance troupe put on a show in Beijing's Worker's Cultural Palace Sunday October 3, 1999. The performance was part of celebrations of China's 50th anniversary, which will continue until October 5 in parks across Beijing. (AP)

Fireworks lights up the skyline near the Olympic National Stadium, known as Bird's Nest during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, which on Aug. 8 in Beijing, China, Wednesday, July 16, 2008 (AP)

This file photo taken on February 14, 2018 shows a long exposure photo of traffic on the Nanpu Bridge in front of the skyline of Shanghai ahead of the Lunar New Year. (AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, far fifth from left, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, sixth from left, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, fourth from left, and invited high-ranking officials and guests during the national anthem at a dinner marking the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP)

