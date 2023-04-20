Fast News

"Unidentified terrorists" opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, according to India's military.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the entire territory. Rebel groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence or merger with Pakistan. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

Five Indian army soldiers have been killed when rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed a military vehicle in India-administered Kashmir, according to the military.

Militants attacked the army vehicle with gunfire in the southern Rajouri sector on Thursday near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, a military statement said.

Five personnel of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for "counter-terrorist operations" in this area "unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," the military said.

"Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment," it added.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident. Though the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit says that operations are underway to locate the "perpetrators" and further details are being ascertained.

According to the statement, the “unidentified terrorists” took “advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area."

“The vehicle caught fire due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.”

Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2023

Disputed region

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety. A small sliver of the region is also controlled by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for India-administrated Kashmir’s independence or merger with neighbouring Pakistan.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country against Indian rule.

New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

According to several human rights groups, thousands of people have been killed and tortured in the conflict since 1989.

