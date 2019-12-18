Fast News

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said an Islamic conference that includes leaders from Iran, Turkey and Qatar is aimed at tackling Islamophobia and finding solutions to challenges facing the Muslim world.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 18, 2019 (Reuters)

The Kuala Lumpur summit will formally begin on Thursday morning in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues faced by the Muslim world.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are the top leaders participating in the event.

Pakistan leader Imran Khan was originally slated to attend but withdrew this week in a move seen to assuage its ally, Saudi Arabia.

Khan held a telephone discussion with Mahathir "to inform of his inability to attend the summit where the Pakistani leader was expected to speak and share his thoughts on the state of affairs of the Islamic world," according to Malaysian prime ministry.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saudi Arabia and the UAE concerns the summit could cause a "division in ummah", Dawn reported.

Saudi Arabia said the summit was the wrong forum for matters of importance to the world's 1.75 billion Muslims, though some analysts suspected the kingdom feared being diplomatically isolated by regional rivals Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

Mahathir also held a video conference with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to allay concerns that the summit was aimed to replace any existing Muslim body.

"The KL Summit which is into its 5th edition is a Non-Governmental Organisation initiative, supported by the Malaysian Government and is not intended to create a new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics. In addition, the Summit is not a platform to discuss religion or religious affairs but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim Ummah," the Mahathir's office said in a statement.

The summit will deliberate on issues and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world, and seek to revive the Islamic civilisation, the organisers said. The issues which are expected to dominate the summit include governance, human resource development, corruption, and Islamophobia.

The four-day summit could also address mounting outrage over China's camps for Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region - a subject that will doubtless upset Beijing.

“We have always reflected on how great, enriching and powerful the Islamic civilisation was. It is a chapter in history and we yearn for its return. It will remain a yearning unless we do something about it,” said Mahathir, who is also chairman of the KL summit, in a video message.

Indonesia, with the world's largest Muslim population, was represented by Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin, a cleric overseeing the country's fight against radicalisation and terrorism.

Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, a participant of the summit, told Anadolu Agency by phone: “The KL summit will try to create a model […] in the economy, media or development [...] at a smaller level which if successful can be expanded to a mass level thereafter.”

Rahman, who leads Malaysia-based Global Peace Mission, said that the participants will be deliberating on the issue of sovereignty, development and “how Muslims must work together”.

Turkey-based political analyst Ibrahim Karatas said the summit provides a good opportunity where Muslim states can boost their cooperation.

“Turkey and Malaysia are brother countries... They must particularly collaborate on big projects. Turkey is developing indigenous weapons. Malaysia can be a partner to them and likewise other [participating] countries,” he said.

Mahathir, Erdogan, Rouhani, and al Thani are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses on Thursday.

