Fast News

Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant admits murders of 51 Muslim worshippers last March in Christchurch city, in a surprise change of mind, police say.

Brenton Tarrant is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019. [File] (Reuters)

The Australian who carried out last year's terror attack at two New Zealand mosques that claimed 51 lives pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday in a surprise change of mind, police said.

"The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act were taken via an audio-visual link from Auckland Prison," commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement.

The shootings last March by self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant targeted Muslims at Friday prayers and were the worst mass shootings in modern New Zealand history.

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, the terrorist armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslim worshippers attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, in New Zealand's worst peace time mass murder.

Relief to affected

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the guilty plea and conviction of the terrorist brings some relief to many people affected by last year's attack.

"The guilty plea today will provide some relief to the manypeople whose lives were shattered by what happened on March 15," Ardern said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies