Charges were filed against Azizur Rehman after cellphone videos circulated showing the cleric force himself on a student. Rehman is a regional leader of one of Pakistan’s largest religious parties, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

This screengrab from a video shows Pakistani cleric Azizur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl religious party. Photo courtesy: Dawn.com (Dawn.com)

A Muslim cleric who has led anti-blasphemy rallies in Pakistan has been charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school.

Police said late on Thursday that charges were filed against Azizur Rehman and his sons after cellphone videos that appeared to show the cleric forcing himself on the student went viral on social media. Rehman is a regional leader of one of Pakistan’s largest religious parties, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

The charges were filed under Section 377, that deals with homosexuality and bestiality, and Section 506, that deals with criminal intimidation, of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case has caused a stir in Pakistan, a mainly Muslim country, and outrage on social media, with many calling for strict punishment for the cleric.

Rehman denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement issued on social media, saying that he was drugged before the filming of the alleged abuse. He said this was part of a plot to throw him out of the seminary, the Jamia Manzoorul-Islamia in Lahore.

Rehman, who is in his 60s, has worked as a custodian of the seminary for several years.

The seminary said the cleric has been expelled from his position, and Wafaqul Madaris, the body that oversees the religious schools system, said it has stripped him of his title, "mufti", which means a religious scholar.

A police spokesperson said police could not locate the cleric when they visited the seminary after the student filed the sexual abuse complaint.

The student, who police said appeared to be in his early 20s, said in his complaint that he has given several video and audio recordings to help police investigate, adding he had gone into hiding because he had received death threats.

The police said the student had told them that the cleric had been abusing him for several years. He said he started filming the abuse and sent the video clips of the abuse to the head of the Wafaqul Madaris.

It was not clear how the video clips began circulating on social media.

Just saw a video of Mufti Aziz-Ur-Rehman, a JUI-F leader & administrator of a Lahore-based seminary, sexually abusing a student. @MoulanaOfficial Sb should make it an example by becoming plaintiff in case against this so-called scholar who has been committing a heinous crime — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) June 15, 2021

Never thought we’d see a day where an Islamic cleric would shamelessly defend his right to consensual intercourse with a young boy when in reality it’s nothing but grooming & molestation. These are the men who set standards of morality #muftiazizurrehman pic.twitter.com/xBU2RXWhiJ — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) June 17, 2021

Rehman has often been seen in photos and videos of anti-blasphemy rallies held in recent months to denounce the publication of cartoons in France depicting Prophet Muhammad.

Over 2.2 million children attend religious seminaries in Pakistan. Sexual abuse cases are often hushed up, although some parents have recently been coming forward to file complaints.

A non-government organization called Sahil that works to stop child abuse reported 2,960 cases of child sex abuse in 2020 throughout the country, not just in seminaries.

Source: Reuters