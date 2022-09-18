Fast News

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos encouraged the new administration to pass laws that will improve the welfare of the public.

Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has attended the inauguration of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority-Parliament (BTA) in the autonomous region located in the southern Philippines.

On Saturday, Marcos expressed his desire for the Bangsamoro to be unified while speaking at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato city.

"As your President, I assure you, the BTA and all the Bangsamoro people, of this administration’s full and unwavering commitment to the peace process and to BARMM," Marcos said.

During the event, the newly appointed members of the Bangsamoro Parliament were given the new Oath of Moral Governance, administered by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim.

The 80 newly appointed BTA members were made up of 39 officials of the Philippine government and 41 members of The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Marcos encouraged the new administration to pass laws that will improve the welfare of the public, focusing on areas such as agri-fisheries, healthcare, transportation, communication, digital infrastructure, and e-governance.

Such laws are required for taxation and budgetary policies, as well as the facilitation of the BARMM elections in 2025.

Positive response

At the event, the BARMM chief minister, Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim praised the Bangsamoro government's collaborative efforts and significant achievements.

During his remarks, he expressed gratitude for the positive response to the call of the Bangsamoro people to uphold the terms of the comprehensive agreement on the Bangsamoro, the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the BTA extension law.

Additionally, the Wa'li of the Bangsamoro Sheikh Khalipha Usman Nando thanked former President Rodrigo Duterte for his role in enacting the statute that pushed the date of the first regular BARMM legislative and regional elections to May 2025.

In addition, the forum also encouraged the Bangsamoro people to unite in support of the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law's guaranteed Shari'ah Courts, an Islamic judicial system (BOL).

Source: TRTWorld and agencies