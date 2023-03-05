Fast News

Pakistan's ex-minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28. (WK Yousafzai / File / AP)

Police have entered the residence of Pakistan's former Premier Imran Khan to arrest him in northeastern Lahore city.

According to local media the Islamabad police arrived on Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence with his arrest warrant.

Pakistan's former information minister Fawad Chaudhry reacting to the reports of the Khan's arrest, warned in a twitter post about worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," Chaudhry said on twitter.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed the policemen standing outside the main entrance of Khan's Zaman Park residence as the security and supporters stopped the personnel from entering the residence.

Chaudhry has also called on the party workers to reach Khan's house at Zaman Park.

The police reached #ZamanPark to arrest Imran Khan, but the workers stopped him from entering. pic.twitter.com/5rNE61DAUn — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 5, 2023

Non-bailable warrant

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the federal capital on February 28, in connection with the illegal purchase and sale of the gifts.

Khan, the country's only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan's 75-year checkered political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and to money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a "sham," have been lodged after his ouster.

Khan was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

