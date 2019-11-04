Fast News

A wounded man lies in a hospital after a roadside bomb attack in Baghlan province, north of Kabul in Afghanistan on November 4, 2019. An official says a roadside bomb killed at least eight civilians in the northern province. (AP)

At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, an Afghan official said on Monday.

Jawed Basharat, the provincial police chief's spokesman, says six other people were wounded in the attack in the Dand Shabuddin area outside of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan.

Basharat says women and children are among the casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area of the bombing is under Taliban control.

The Taliban have a strong presence in the province and usually target Afghan security forces in and around Puli Khumri. Scores of civilians have been killed in the attacks.

In September, the militant group attacked Puli Khumri and blocked the city's main highway to Kabul for more than a week.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 till the US invasion of the country in 2001 and today control about half of Afghanistan.

Source: AP