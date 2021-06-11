Fast News

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured after a speeding bus, with pilgrims returning from southern province of Sindh, overturned in Khuzdar, a district in Balochistan province.

FILE PHOTO: Muslims travel in an overcrowded bus to their hometowns ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festivities in Lahore on May 7, 2021. (AFP Archive)

A speeding bus carrying pilgrims has overturned on a highway in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 19 people and injuring 50 others, police said.

The accident happened in Khuzdar, a district in the Balochistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said. Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital, he added.

The pilgrims were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighboring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint when the driver lost control on a sharp turn and the bus overturned, he said.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.





