At least 130 killed as rescue operations to evacuate people stranded by flooding were hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.

India's National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing people stranded in floodwaters in Chiplun, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, July 23, 2021. (AP)

Rescuers in India are combing through mud and debris in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll from multiple monsoon-related incidents climbed to 136, according to officials.

Over 84,000 have been evacuated as heavy rains batter Maharashtra after heavy rains lashed India's western coast, causing landslides that buried dozens of houses in hard-hit Raigad district, south of Mumbai.

According to local media, Maharashtra Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said 136 accidental deaths were reported in Maharashtra up to Friday evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents.

Earlier on Friday, state government spokesman Anirudha Ashtaputre told AFP that two others had died in Satara district due to landslides.

Elsewhere in the state, up to 15 people were also missing, according to state authorities.

The Navy, Army and Air Force sought to evacuate people stranded by flooding, but their operations were hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.

Struggling to reach cut-off neighbourhoods

Water levels rose to 3.5 metres (12 feet) on Thursday in areas of Chiplun, a city 250 kilometres (160 miles) from Mumbai, following 24 hours of uninterrupted rain that caused the Vashishti river to overflow, submerging roads and homes.

Maharashtra state's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said emergency workers were struggling to reach cut-off neighbourhoods in Chiplun, because of damage to roads and bridges there.

The Navy deployed seven rescue teams equipped with rubber boats, life jackets and lifebuoys to the affected areas, along with specialist divers and a helicopter to airlift marooned residents.

India's meteorological department has issued red alerts for several regions in the state, indicating that heavy rainfall will continue for the next few days.

Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season between June and September, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings and walls buckling after days of non-stop rain.

Four people died before dawn on Friday when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum, authorities said.

The incident came less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.

Change in rainfall patterns

Last weekend, more than 30 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain in and around Mumbai.

The monsoon is crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but the rain often causes extensive damage and kills scores of people each year.

Experts said heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed in the region in past years due to climate change.

“The frequency and intensity of heavy rains has increased,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in the western city of Pune.

He added that the warming Arabian Sea is driving more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods of time.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies