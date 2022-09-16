Fast News

The Organization of Turkic States expresses 'grave concern about ongoing armed clashes' between Central Asian states.

The conflict on the border continues, according to Kyrgyz security sources. (Reuters)

The Organization of Turkic States has urged an "immediate ceasefire" for the border dispute between the Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In a statement on Friday, the group condemned the use of heavy military weapons against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It stressed that steps should be taken to contain the incidents and reduce tensions through available peaceful means.

The organisation expressed "grave concern about the ongoing armed clashes at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and calls for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of contradictions by political and diplomatic means around a negotiation table.

Voicing support for Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for a peaceful solution to the situation, the group underlined the importance of negotiations for "lasting peace and stability in Central Asia."

It expressed hope that "as a result of the negotiations, the two sides would pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust, and take necessary steps leading to confidence building."

Effort for ceasefire

Meanwhile, foreign ministers of two countries discussed the situation at the border, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

Also, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, heads of the State Committees for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, respectively, agreed on a ceasefire, Kyrgyzstan’s national news agency Kabar said, citing Kyrgyz border authorities.

Kyrgyzstan also criticised Tajikistan for "using all methods of hybrid warfare against Kyrgyzstan and spreading false information on social networks and information resources," according to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Besides, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas held talks with Kyrgyzstan's Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov and Tajik Security Council Secretary Nasrullo Mahmudzoda, and the need for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations were underlined, Kabar reported, citing the CSTO.

Calling both forces to withdraw

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon discussed the border dispute on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, said the press centre of the Kyrgyz presidency.

The two leaders agreed to instruct their respective institutions to withdraw their forces from the contact line on the border.

Also, a commission would be established to investigate the cause of the conflict on the border, it added.

Thirty-one people were injured in the clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Friday.

