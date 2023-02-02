Fast News

Central bank announces change of image on its notes which will now have a design honouring Indigenous culture.

Move is hailed by nation's republican movement, which noted Indigenous people predated British settlement by 65,000 years. (Reuters Archive)

Australia's central bank has announced it will erase the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II's image on its $5 note with a design honouring Indigenous culture.

The decision to leave the late queen's successor Charles III off the $5 note means no Britain-based monarch will remain on Australia's paper currency — a move hailed by the nation's republican movement, which noted Indigenous people predated British settlement by 65,000 years.

Source: AFP