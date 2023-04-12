Fast News

Six months after he bought the company for $44 billion, Elon Musk acknowledges mistakes in running the social media platform, such as labelling BBC's account as "government-funded media".

Musk has expressed deep disdain for news media for years and recently installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site's main media address. (AP Archive)

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said running the social media network has been "quite a rollercoaster" and acknowledged "many mistakes" along the way.

In a live interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Musk appeared to tacitly acknowledge that one of those errors was the decision to label the broadcaster's account "government-funded media".

He said he would change the designation on the BBC's Twitter handle after the broadcaster objected.

"We want it as truthful and accurate as possible – we're adjusting the label to 'publicly funded'," Musk said.

Britain's national broadcaster is predominantly funded by an annual license fee set by the government but paid by individual households.

The labelling spat follows an earlier controversy over a similar move involving US radio network NPR, which Twitter briefly branded "state-affiliated", the same way it styles government-run Chinese and Russian platforms.

NPR stopped tweeting in protest.

Twitter now tags NPR, which has nearly 9 million followers, "government-funded media", and applied the same label to the BBC's account.

READ MORE: Musk defends controversial pay model for Twitter

Doing a Twitter Spaces interview in 10 mins with the @JamesClayton5 of @BBC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

Ok so usually the interviewee leaves the interview. Elon musk now taking questions on Spaces pic.twitter.com/x9JKfzdtpT — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 12, 2023

Musk vs news media

Musk has expressed deep disdain for news media for years and recently installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site's main media address.

Speaking with the BBC late on Tuesday, he also addressed Twitter's controversial move to strip the New York Times of its blue verified check mark after the company refused to pay to keep it.

From April 20, any legacy verified accounts on Twitter – which were verified as authentic under the company's old ownership – will have to pay to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

One of the reasons for this, Musk said, was that he does not want Twitter to boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.

"I'm hopeful that this can be more a case of the public choosing the narrative, as opposed to the media choosing the narrative," he said. Twitter, he said, would "treat everyone equally".

Musk, in assessing his time in charge of the social media network since he took over in October, said it had been "a stressful situation over the last several months".

"Were there many mistakes made along the way? Of course," he said. "But all's well that ends well. I feel like we're headed to a good place."

He said the company was now "roughly breaking even" with the return of advertisers.

READ MORE: Is Twitter's removal of the New York Times' blue check mark a big deal?

Source: AFP