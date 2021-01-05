Fast News

In 2020, electric vehicle sales in the Nordic country accounted for 54.3 percent of the new car market, up from 42.4 percent in 2019, new data shows.

Norway, the largest producer of oil in Western Europe, is making headway in electric mobility thanks to heavy subsidies. (AFP)

Norway has become the first country in the world where electric cars accounted for more than 50 percent of new registrations in 2020, according to figures published by an industry group.

The electric vehicles accounted for 54.3 percent of the new car market last year, up from 42.4 percent a year earlier, Information Council for Road Traffic said on Tuesday.

The four best-selling models in the Nordic country were the Audi e-tron, the Tesla Model 3, the Volkswagen ID.3, and the Nissan Leaf, all fully electric.

The fifth-placed car, the Volkswagen Golf, can be bought in a rechargeable version but the statistics do not differentiate the engine types.

Zero-emission by 2025

In December, electric car sales set a monthly record in Norway with 66.7 percent, with the numbers boosted by the arrival of new models, the industry group said.

Another industry group Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association said that Norway was the first country to break the overall 50 percent threshold.

The Nordic country, where electricity is primarily produced from hydroelectric dams, aims to have all new cars being zero-emission by 2025.

Source: AFP