Russian offensive had not only created a humanitarian crisis of "immense proportions" but had also dealt a "severe blow" to the global economy, the World Trade Organization said.

The WTO said that some regions would be more strongly affected by the conflict than others. (Reuters)

Russia's attacks on Ukraine could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth too, the World Trade Organization has projected.

The WTO said on Monday that the Russian offensive had not only created a humanitarian crisis of "immense proportions" but had also dealt a "severe blow" to the global economy.

The Geneva-based global trade body said that while the shares of Russia and Ukraine in overall world trade and output are relatively small, they are important suppliers of essential products, notably food and energy.

"Using a global economic simulation model, the secretariat projects that the crisis could lower global GDP growth by 0.7 to 1.3 percentage points, bringing growth to somewhere between 3.1 percent and 3.7 percent for 2022," the WTO said.

"The model also projects that global trade growth this year could be cut almost in half from the 4.7 percent the WTO forecasted last October to between 2.4 percent and three percent."

Russia started attacks on Ukraine on February 24 and the conflict is grinding toward its seventh week.

EU to see heaviest impact

The WTO said that some regions would be more strongly affected by the conflict than others.

Europe is the main destination for both Russian and Ukrainian exports and therefore is likely to experience the heaviest economic impact, the organisation said.

Reduced shipments of grains and other foodstuffs will boost the prices of agricultural goods, with negative consequences for food security in poorer regions, it added.

"The brunt of the suffering and destruction are being felt by the people of Ukraine themselves but the costs in terms of reduced trade and output are likely to be felt by people around the world through higher food and energy prices and reduced availability of goods exported by Russia and Ukraine," the WTO study said.

Poorer countries are at high risk from the conflict, since they tend to spend a larger fraction of their incomes on food compared to richer countries.

"This could impact political stability."

