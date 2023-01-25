Fast News

According to initial reports, the parish priest in the southern city of Algeciras is among the injured and in serious condition.

The alleged perpetrator of the stabbings has been arrested following Wednesday's attack, El Mundo added. (FILE Photo) (Reuters)

At least one person has been reported killed and four were injured by a man wielding a samurai sword in a church in southern Spain, El Mundo newspaper reported citing police.

The alleged perpetrator of the stabbings has been arrested following Wednesday's attack, El Mundo added.

The incident took place at a parish in the city of Algeciras.

According to initial reports, the parish priest is among the injured and in serious condition.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies