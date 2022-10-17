Fast News

A man has initiated proceedings against several institutions in Northern Ireland over allegations the late Lord Louis Mountbatten sexually abused him at a childcare home over four decades ago.

Lord Mountbatten has been accused of molesting a 11-year-old boy at the Kincora children's home in Northern Ireland. (Getty Images)

A Belfast court will hear allegations this week that a senior member of the British royal family abused a young boy at a children's home in the city, 43 years after the death of the royal.

The alleged victim Arthur Smyth, the first person to waive his right to anonymity, said he was abused by an uncle of King Charles III, Lord Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten was murdered along with three other people when the IRA detonated a bomb on his boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979.

According to RTE, Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the allegations would form part of a civil action against state bodies responsible for the care of children in Kincora.

⭕️ Dickie did his own thing: from Belfast to Sligo, Ireland has always been awash with rumours of Lord Mountbatten's sexual interest in young boys. MI5, MI6, governments & the Royals will have been briefed along the way. His victims are due a statement from the Royal Household

Smyth, now 56, lives in Australia. He told the Sunday Life Newspaper he had been abused by Lord Mountbatten in 1977 but only realised who he was two years later from news reports after his murder.

Police are part of the legal action because of their failure to adequately investigate allegations about the children’s home which were first raised in the early seventies.

A public inquiry into historical abuse at a series of institutions reported in 2017 found that 39 boys had been abused over the years at Kincora.

A report by Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman last month found major deficiencies in how the then RUC, Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), state police force in Northern Ireland, had responded to abuse complaints raised by residents at the time and said officers had failed in their duty to the victims.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies