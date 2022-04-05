Fast News

The accident happened at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border resulting in the death of five people, authorities say.

A train carriage was derailed carrying 22 passengers following the accident. (Reuters)

Five people were killed and more than 10 injured when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary derailing a carriage.

The accident happened on Tuesday at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500GMT, police said.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The truck was registered in Hungary and was carrying local workers, she added.

We are deeply saddened by the train crash in the 🇭🇺 #Mindszent, near the border with #Serbia, which claimed several lives.

We express our sincere condolences to our colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the friendly people of #Hungary. 🇷🇸🇭🇺 — MFA Serbia 🇷🇸 (@MFASerbia) April 5, 2022

Local news site delmagyar.hu showed a photograph with the train carriage on its side, and a helicopter ambulance and several ambulance cars at the scene.

The state railway company said a train on its way from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely had crashed with a truck, derailing a carriage with 22 passengers, of whom two were severely injured and a further eight lightly injured.

The truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights, it said.

READ MORE: Hungary PM Orban scores 'great victory' in national elections

Source: TRTWorld and agencies