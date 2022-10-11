Fast News

Paris accused Tehran of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest in Iran.

Foreign minister Catherine Colonna said that the EU had agreed the technical aspects to impose sanctions on Tehran. (Reuters Archive)

France's foreign minister has said that five of its nationals were being held in Iran and the European Union had agreed the technical aspects to impose sanctions on Tehran, which would come into force next week.

"I hope to speak to the Iranian foreign minister today to ask once again for the immediate release of all our compatriots, who are held in Iran," Catherine Colonna told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"There are currently five."

Until now, Paris had not confirmed that a fifth citizen had been detained during the nationwide protests. Iran said last month that nine Europeans had been arrested in the unrest.

France lashed out at Iran on October 6 accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes.

Deteriorating ties

Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent weeks as efforts to revive nuclear talks in which France is one of the parties have stalled. Neither country has an ambassador in place.

The anti-government protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month have pushed the EU to follow the United States, Canada and Britain in imposing sanctions.

"The EU agreed yesterday the technical aspects of a sanctions package that will target those behind the repression."

"It will validated on Monday," Colonna said, referring to an upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Source: Reuters