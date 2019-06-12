The far-right leader shared graphic images of atrocities committed by the terror group only a few weeks after it claimed an attack which killed 130 people in Paris.

In this file photo taken on May 26, 2019, French far-right Rassemblement National President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves the polling station after casting her vote for the European Parliament elections in Henin-Beaumont. (AFP)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh atrocities, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images a few weeks after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris in November 2015.

A judge in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered that the National Rally leader stand trial on charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $85,000.

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the Daesh tweets.

The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France’s vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression.

She tweeted the images after a French journalist drew a comparison between Daesh and her party.

One of the pictures she shared showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the group.

Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

The prospect of a trial is a further legal blow for Le Pen, who was ordered last month to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros in funds she was accused of defrauding the EU.

The parliament claimed she used funds destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay an aide for work carried out in France.

Source: AFP