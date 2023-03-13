Fast News

Almost all flights from Berlin and Hamburg airports are canceled as security staff begin strike over pay.

Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg airports said no commercial flights would take off on Monday (Christian Mang / Reuters)

Hundreds of flights were canceled at four German airports as security staff began their one-day strike.

Berlin’s international airport announced that no commercial departures will take place on Monday, and some incoming flights will also be affected.

"Due to the warning strike by employees at the aviation security controls, no commercial departures will take place at BER today, March 13. Incoming flights may also be affected," Berlin airport said on its website.

The airport had to cancel around 200 flights, affecting 27,000 travelers.

Passengers were asked to contact their airline to find out the current status of their flight.

Hamburg airport also said that no regular departures will be possible on Monday, and the strike will likely cause cancellations and delays in arrivals.

More than 120 departures and at least 50 incoming flights were canceled, according to the airport authority.

Major disruptions and flight cancellations were also expected at Bremen and Hanover airports.

The Verdi trade union is demanding a pay rise above inflation, higher remuneration for overtime and night shift work, and improvements to working conditions.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain, as higher food and energy prices knock incomes and living standards after the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

