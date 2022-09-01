Fast News

Ukraine accused Russia of attacking a city housing Europe's largest nuclear plant ahead of a visit by UN inspectors.

"My mission is to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe" IAEA Chief Rossi told reporters. (AA)

UN inspectors have vowed to continue their visit to a Russian-held nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine despite an early shelling attack on the town next to the facility.

"We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago.. but we are not stopping," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters on Thursday as the team left Zaporizhzhia city.

"I believe was have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish."

"My mission is... to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."

A 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant today.

UN inspectors visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a perilous, long-sought mission to safeguard the site and prevent a catastrophe from the fighting raging on its 190th day now



Follow our live coverage:👇 pic.twitter.com/k09KobwyjW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 1, 2022

Russia accused of shelling Energodar

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of attacking a city housing Europe's largest nuclear plant ahead of a visit by UN inspectors.

Since dawn, Moscow's troops "shelled Energodar with mortars and used automatic weapons and rockets," Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on Telegram, publishing photos of damaged buildings in the Russian-occupied territory with smoke spiralling above them.

"We demand that Russia stops its provocations and gives the IAEA access to this Ukrainian nuclear installation," Orlov said, referring to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"We are preparing for the real work," he said. "We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency."

Fresh shelling struck Energodar, the city housing the plant, on Wednesday, stoking global concern.

Both sides have repeatedly traded blame over attacks in the area.

READ MORE: IAEA team reaches Zaporizhzhia on a 'mission to prevent nuclear accident'

Source: AFP