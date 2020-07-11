Fast News
Funerals have been held at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Potocari for nine newly-identified victims of the July 1995 massacre.
Bosnians buried nine victims of the Srebrenica genocide 25 years later.
Newly-identified victims are laid to rest each year.
This year, many people planning to attend the commemoration had to cancel their plans because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Source: TRT World