Fast News

Funerals have been held at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Potocari for nine newly-identified victims of the July 1995 massacre.

A man weeps as he rests his head on a tombstone at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial cemetery in Potocari on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

Bosnians buried nine victims of the Srebrenica genocide 25 years later.

Newly-identified victims are laid to rest each year.

This year, many people planning to attend the commemoration had to cancel their plans because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Nine coffins of the Srebrenica genocide victims identified over the past year are lined up in preparation for burial on the 25th anniversary of the massacre on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

A coffin containing the remains of a Srebrenica genocide victim is lowered into its final resting place in Potocari on July 11, 2020. (TRTWorld)

A group of men shovel dirt onto one of the nine coffins of the victims’ remains being laid to rest on the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

A boy draped in the Bosnian flag is among the people performing funeral prayers for the nine newly-identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide in July 1995 on July 11, 2020. (TRTWorld)

Bosnian women tearfully embrace as they prepare to lay a loved on to rest who was killed during the Srebrenica genocide 25 years ago on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

A man comforts his friend during the burial of nine newly-identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide in 1995 on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

A woman reads from the Quran as she sits among the graves at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

Mourners wearing the Srebrenica genocide flower line up to honour the dead. The 11 petals represent July 11th, while the white represents innocence and the green stands for hope on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

Crowds stand around a memorial with the names of the Srebrenica genocide victims. Attendees were limited this year to Srebrenica residents, and family and friends of the deceased due to Covid-19 restrictions on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders attend commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

The Mothers of Srebrenica group, dressed in green, line up to place flowers at the Srebrenica memorial. Each of them lost children during the genocide that left more than 8,000 Bosnian men and boys dead within a span of two weeks on July 11, 2020. (Sara Hassan / TRTWorld)

MORE IN PICTURES: In pictures: 25 years since Europe's only post-WWII genocide

READ MORE: Srebrenica genocide: denial still prevails

READ MORE: Was the Srebrenica genocide aimed at the wider Muslim presence in Europe?

Source: TRT World