Albanians responded to disparaging remarks made at a press conference in front of an EU Ambassador after silence from the EU.

Controversial Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has made disparaging remarks towards Albanians in Kosovo at a press conference, which the Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli has called “racist”.

Speaking to reporters in Belgrade, as EU Ambassador to Serbia Sem Fabrizi looked on unfazed, Brnabic said: "My fear is that we have to deal with the worst type of populists, with people who literally came out of the woods," in reference to the representatives of Kosovo.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci called out the language in the face of EU silence saying: "The racist language used by the prime minister of Serbia, a country which committed genocide and ethnic cleansing in Kosovo, is further evidence of the pathological hatred of the current Serbian regime toward the citizens of Kosovo."

Online social media users, however, sought to make light of the situation and the dehumanising tropes that have often emanated from Serbia against Albanians.

Just arrived back in the UK after an interesting few days in #Kosovo. Wanted to say a special thanks to my guide Arben - pictured below - who walked me back to civilisation before returning to his natural habitat. pic.twitter.com/siYc8coE06 — Aidan Hehir (@FarCanals) May 30, 2019

One Albanian academic used the opportunity to speak about the wild garlic available in the beautiful forests of Kosovo.

#literallyjustemergedfromthewoods where I was #foraging #wildgarlic. But that is a side gig. I am published author, I research conflicts of European troubled past and news globally and have two masters degrees and defending my PhD soon. I am from the #woods of #Drenica #Kosovo pic.twitter.com/pC8rFFOP8U — Abit Hoxha (@abithoxha) May 30, 2019

Soon after, the hashtag “#LiterallyJustEmergedFromTheWoods” and “#PeopleFromtheWoodsstarted” started trending on Twitter as more Albanians with humour sought to mock the Serbian prime minister.

Wow. As of 4 hours ago, the campaign has reached around 2.3 million social media users. #LiterallyJustEmergedFromTheWoods #PeopleFromtheWoods https://t.co/pAZA3UDoZK — "Literally just emerged from the woods" (@admirim) May 31, 2019

Brnabic is a close ally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic who was the former minister of information during Slobodan Milosevic's government's ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo.

Using the illustration from the famous book Where the Wild Things Are, which is best known for teaching children to adapt and master their emotions, this Twitter user describes the almost comical caricature that the Serbian government has built with regard to Albanians.

Every time we leave our forests. @TeutaSkenderi, do you want to come out and play in the city where the tame civilised folk are? pic.twitter.com/UGK70jVnmL — Literally just emerged from the woods (@JetonKulinxha) May 30, 2019

Others posted pictures of themselves running through one of Kosovo’s beautiful meadows while others with humour brought babies out from the forest.

Other Albanians were more serious with their criticism. While Brnabic’s comments may have inspired some humour, the underlying discriminatory rhetoric is a dangerous escalation given that in the very recent past Serbia sought to ethnically cleanse Bosnians and Albanians for their faith and ethnicity.

A question to the EU institutions: Is this the modern, pro-european Serbia that you’re considering a front-runner of the WB for the euro-integration process? How about a reaction for these fascist statements @FedericaMog @MajaEUspox https://t.co/cfE4vWtoWp — Vjosa Osmani (@VjosaOsmaniMP) May 30, 2019

Others, like Journalist Gjeraqina Tuhina, expressed their dismay at the reactions many like her receive from their Serb counterparts who assume that being Albanian and educated is a contradiction in terms.

“But you don't look like an Albanian," is an oft used expression that reinforces racism.

In #Belgrade I have friends and family.Spent half of my childhood thee. Almost every time I met someone new and introduced myself the reaction of the other party was: "😯 but you don't look like an Albanian"!



Only now I understand their shock. #literallyjustemergedfromthewoods — Gjeraqina Tuhina (@gjeraqina) May 30, 2019

On May 3, the Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin used a derogatory term to refer to Albanians. While for Albanians use the “Shqiptar” to refer to Albanians, Serbs use a tweaked version, “Shiptar” as a racial pejorative against Albanians.

Anti-Albanian rhetoric, far from being isolated in the Serbian political arena, is also pervasive in the media. The anti-Albanian language in the Serb media regularly flares up when tensions increase and have been described as “an explosion of hate.”

The recent war of words between the two neighbours escalated when Kosovan authorities carried out several raids to combat organised criminal networks in the north of Kosovo, an area that contains Serbs.

Serbia’s reaction has been to put its military on full alert, viewing Kosovo’s actions as provocative. Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 1999 after a short NATO intervention to halt Serbian ethnic cleansing of Albanians. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move Serbia does not recognise, but 113 other countries do.

In the meantime, social media users will continue to make light the issue.

Going back to the woods, where I come from ✌🍀 #literallyjustemergedfromthewoods pic.twitter.com/FEpThcuvcG — Rudine Jakupi (@JakupiRudine) May 30, 2019

Source: TRT World